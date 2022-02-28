Metro Atlanta businesses boycott Russian goods in wake of country's war on Ukraine

Georgia's House Speaker called on the state to determine if any state money is being invested in Russia and, if so, to pull out of the investment immediately.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta business is boycotting Russian goods in the wake of the country's war on Ukraine. Other businesses across the U.S. took similar action.

Ellen Thompson, owner of Doc's Food and Spirits, said she was taking a stand against Russia in support of Ukraine during the invasion. Thompson flushed two cases of Stoli vodka, hundreds of dollars in alcohol, down the toilet in protest. She promised not to buy anymore Russian alcohol as long as the invasion continued.



"Putin’s already got my money, but that’s the last of my money he’s going to get," Thompson said. "There are so many other vodkas, and I’ve talked to my regulars who drink Stoli. They’re absolutely behind me 100-percent."

Stoli is owned by the Russian-born tycoon Yuri Shefler, but it's actually made in Latvia. On its website, Stoli Group says it “stands for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.″

Businesses in South Carolina, Michigan and Vermont have issued boycotts on Russian imports. The governors of Ohio, New Hampshire and Utah issued orders to stop importing Russian alcohol as well. Professor Mourad Dakhli, who specializes in international business at Georgia State University, said Russian exports to the U.S. totaled $30 billion last year.

As for Georgia, state officials cited census data as showing in 2021, Georgia exported $146 million in goods like private planes, vehicles and construction materials to Russia. The Peach State imported nearly $235 million in Russian goods like petroleum, plywood, seafood and fiber cables.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston received a standing ovation Monday, announcing the state would get rid of any investments tied to Russia.

"I don't want one penny of a Georgian's money going to subsidize Vladimir Putin," Ralston said. "While our role in international affairs is limited, we make clear that our people stand with those who want to live in peace."

The Governor's Office confirmed the news Monday, noted one such example in a retirement system and issued the following statement:

"Last week, our office began reviewing and taking actions to ensure Georgia taxpayer dollars are not being used to subsidize Russia. Upon identification, we will fully divest the agreements. So far, there has been one instance, and we will be fully divested from that agreement by mid-week."

On Monday, Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "selfish, brutal dictator" and called for support for the Ukrainian people.

Dakhli said widescale boycotts can affect manufacturers, distributors and small business owners, all of whom might be against the Russian invasion.