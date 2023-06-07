Atlanta Delta flight heading to Miami makes emergency landing in Jacksonville

Officials say the issue came in as a medical call and that masks inside the aircraft dropped for an unknown reason.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville International Airport has confirmed that a flight headed to Miami from Atlanta was diverted to Jacksonville Wednesday.

According to Michael Stewart, an airport spokesperson, Delta flight 1328 departed from Atlanta at 4:36 p.m.

Officials say the issue came in as a medical call after a cabin pressure issue was observed. Oxygen masks were deployed as a routine safety measure.

Airport officials say the plane landed safely.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department checked out some of the passengers and crew, officials say.

Airport officials say they will work to get passengers on another flight to Miami Wednesday night.

Statement from Delta: