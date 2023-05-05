Midtown shooting survivors doing well, Grady officials say

The hospital's chief medical officer said one of the survivors is expected to go home.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — One of the victims in the Midtown Atlanta shooting from Wednesday is heading home, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen at Grady Hospital.

He added that all four survivors are doing well.

Two of them remain in the ICU after having surgery Thursday, which Jansen noted was successful. Another, he said, was in the process of being moved out of the ICU to another floor.

“Every one of them knows what happened," Dr. Jansen said. "They know it; their families know it. They are very grateful for the care they received."

At this time, the names of those survivors have not been released.

What happened at Northside Medical Midtown?

Patterson is suspected of shooting five women during what was first alerted to the public as an active shooter situation in Midtown Atlanta around noon. One woman died, and four others were hurt, according to officials.

APD responded to a call at Northside Medical Midtown around noon -- an urgent care and family medicine facility -- where they learned Patterson was with his mother for an appointment. Patterson's mother told the Associated Press the Department of Veterans Affairs mixed up her son's medication.

Police said Patterson was on the 11th floor in the waiting room when he opened fire. He was only in the building for two minutes, according to police.

People advised people to avoid Midtown in the area of West Peachtree Street between 12th Street and 13th Street, where the shooting scene unfolded.

Authorities later said they had refocused their search for Patterson in Cobb County. Cobb County SWAT was activated and the search was ramped up for Patterson in the area of The Battery and Truist Park.

Deion Patterson, a 24-year-old man, was identified by APD as the suspect in the Northside Medical Midtown shooting.

He is facing four counts of aggravated assault and is accused of murder, jail records show. Patterson was booked into jail Wednesday night.

More on the victims

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said all the victims were women.

The victim who died was 39 years old, APD Chief Darin Schierbaum said. The Fulton County medical examiner identified her as Amy St. Pierre. She is an employee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the health agency. A spokesperson issued a statement Wednesday evening, calling her death a tragic loss.

"CDC is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss," the statement said.

The police chief said the other injured victims were a 71-year-old, 56-year-old, 39-year-old and a 25-year-old.

Grady Memorial Hospital officials said three women were critically hurt while the other was stable when the four arrived at the trauma center. The three women with the most serious injuries underwent emergency surgery and procedures.