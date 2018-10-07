MILTON, Ga. -- Police are investigating a home invasion at an NFL running back's home in north Fulton County as he fends off allegations that he was behind it.

According to the Milton Police Department, officers responded around 3 a.m. on July 10 to a residence on Hickory Pass near the Cherokee County line. They arrived on the scene, finding a woman who had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder. During that attack, the suspect allegedly demanded specific items from her.

One woman was treated and released at North Fulton Regional Hospital. A second woman also sustained a minor injury in the invasion. Police have since come to the conclusion that the home was targeted by one or more suspects, and that it was not a random crime.

LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills rushes during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The home invasion was at the Milton home of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy.

He is now responding to domestic abuse claims on social media.

11Alive's sister station WGRZ reports that a user, claiming to be a best friend of McCoy's former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, posted an image on Instagram around 10 a.m. accusing McCoy of child and animal abuse.

Another person claiming to also be Cordon's friend claimed on Facebook that McCoy had people pistol whip and rob her - presumably in reference to the Milton home invasion.

McCoy took to Instagram and Twitter to deny the allegations calling them "baseless and offensive." He went on to say that he had not had "any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

The Bills have also released a statement claiming they have spoken with McCoy and "continue to gather information."

However, court records show that McCoy has been trying to evict his ex-girlfriend, a model, from the same Milton home.

According to records, the eviction attempts started a year ago. Court papers filed in July 2017 show that McCoy was alleging that he and Cordon were "no longer in relationship" and McCoy had allowed her to "live rent-free while at premises for five months."

In court papers from June, an Atlanta attorney representing Cordon said the couple had been in a 2-year relationship. The papers allege the two reconciled and were discussing marriage as recently as late May.

However, while Cordon was away from the home in early June, McCoy had friends and family remove her furnishings from the home, the papers allege. He also allegedly had the power turned off.

Cordon said in the papers that she was living in the home with her two children. Her attorney has alleged that the eviction notice was wrongly given to Cordon's 16-year-old son, and, thus, can't be enforced.

Atlanta attorney Jacoby Hudson, who is representing McCoy in the eviction, said Tuesday afternoon that he had spoken with McCoy, who adamantly denied the allegations. He said that McCoy told him he has been in Miami and not in the Georgia home for weeks. Hudson said that McCoy told him that he had surveillance cameras around the home, and Cordon had removed them.

Cordon's attorney in the eviction proceedings declined to comment.

