CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl.

According to authorities, Destiny Nixon was last seen walking near Sam Nelson Road on Sunday around 7:45 p.m.

Nixon was wearing a black hoodie with writing, black leggings, and black shoes, deputies said. She also has a hoop nose piercing.