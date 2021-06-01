Mattie's Call issued for missing Atlanta woman not seen since Monday

65-year-old Cassie Gantt hasn't been seen since Monday, according to police.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department needs help finding a missing woman, who has not been seen since Monday. They've since issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's statewide alert for missing elderly and disabled persons.

Investigators with the Atlanta Department’s Homicide / Missing Persons Unit said are searching for 65-year-old Cassie Gantt.

Gantt, according to police, has a diminished mental capacity and can become combative when she is not taking her medication.

Police said she was last seen Jan. 4 in the 3000 block of Stone Hogan Connector SW in Atlanta, just inside the Perimeter.

Gantt, police said, is 5'10" tall and weighs 160 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tan jacket, orange blouse, burgundy-and-tan scarf and purple shoes.