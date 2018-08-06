MADISON, Ga. -- She was in Madison, Georgia with plans to head to a popular Atlanta park. Now she's the subject of a missing person's report who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Molly Hilsman had plans to go to Piedmont Park on Memorial Day - the same day she went missing. Now her family is distraught since she never returned home.

Even more frustrating was the fact that family has so little to go on. All they know is what they already knew, that she wanted to visit the city for the Jazz Fest and to visit some friend. They know that she's never disappeared before and that she doesn't go this long without calling. They know that this isn't like her.

They also know what car Molly was driving - a black 2010 Acura TSX with a license plate reading RHS 5930. Now, this family is just hoping anyone with information will call the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 706-342-1507 and help her get back to them safely.

