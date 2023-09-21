Gwinnett County Police search for missing 44-year-old man

Erick Moises Hernandez Lopez's family reported him missing on Sept. 11, according to police.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It's been several weeks since a Gwinnett County man's family last heard from him. Now, law enforcement officers are asking the public to help in the search of the missing 44-year-old.

Gwinnett Police said Erick Moises Hernandez Lopez's family reported him missing on Sept. 11. According to a report filed with police, a concerned relative who lives in Texas contacted authorities because their family hadn't heard from Hernandez Lopez. The relative told police he usually calls once a week but the last time they talked to him by phone was on Aug. 18.

Police said his roommates last saw him leaving the area of Langtry Lane on Aug. 20.

He's about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.