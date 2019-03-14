FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County police are renewing a push to find a man now missing for more than a year.

Police said 29-year-old Julian White was last seen on Fulton Industrial Boulevard on March 9, 2018. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pound. Police aren't sure what he was wearing when he went missing but now say he was involved in a "verbal altercation" with his girlfriend before leaving. He hasn't made contact with family since that day, police said.

Now, police are hoping for a positive update - or any update - in the search and they're asking the public to contact Detective J. Gore at the Fulton County Police Department at 404-613-4747.

