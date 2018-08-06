MADISON, Ga. — She was in Madison, Georgia with plans to head to a popular Atlanta park. Now she's the subject of a missing person's report who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Molly Hilsman, 38, had plans to go to Piedmont Park on Memorial Day – the same day she went missing. Now her family is distraught since she never returned home.

"I don't know what else to say, other than it's just breaking my heart to not be able to find her – talk to her," her mother Lenora said through tears.

PHOTOS | Molly Hilsman

Photos: Molly Hilsman

Even more frustrating was the fact that family has so little to go on. All they know is what they already knew, that Molly wanted to visit the city for the Jazz Fest and to visit some friends.

They know that she's never disappeared before and that she doesn't go this long without calling. They know that this isn't like her.

"I'm just afraid, you know, that she can't get to us," Lenora said. "It's just... all we can think about."

Family told police what car Molly was driving - a black 2010 Acura TSX with a license plate reading RHS 5930. Lenora said Molly has not used her credit cars or cell phone since she went missing.

Authorities took a report, but said because Molly is an adult and there are no obvious signs of foul play, there's not much they can do.

"Of course she is an adult, but she's still my little girl," Lenora said.

Lenora said she's driven back and forth between Madison, Georgia and Atlanta, hoping to find some trace of her, but there's been nothing so far to indicate where she may have gone.

"We can't find any trace," she said. "I keep riding the parking lots and parking decks, I talk to security all over town, I ride the roads in case she went off the road. I just don't know which way to turn to look for her."

Now, this family is just hoping anyone with information will call the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 706-342-1507 and help her get back to them safely.

© 2018 WXIA