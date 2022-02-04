x
Missing In Georgia

Teen kidnapped in Alabama recovered safely in Georgia, police say

One person is charged with kidnapping, in addition to pending charges from Alabama.

ATHENS, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl kidnapped in Alabama on Thursday was located in Georgia, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.

Officer said on Feb. 3, they were notified that the teen was taken from Enterprise, Ala. and may be in the Athens area. Detectives extensively searched their jurisdiction for the 14-year-old and Athens-Clarke County Police said Officer First Class Sophia Sartain located the car, the suspect, and the teen on Sycamore Drive.

The 14-year-old was safely recovered, according to police.

They arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the crime. He's charged with kidnapping in addition to pending charges from Alabama.

