ATLANTA — Atlanta police are putting out a call for help finding a missing 83-year-old man not seen in several hours.

George Heard was reported missing around 5:20 p.m. and was driving a gold 2005 Honda Odyssey van at the time. That van had a Georgia tag that read AGQ8059.

The search has been classified as a Mattie's Call, which is reserved for elderly or disabled adults, due to the fact that he allegedly has dementia and is hearing impaired. Heard is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue and green shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows where Heard might be is asked to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department's missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.