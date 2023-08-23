Body of child found amid search for missing 2-year-old, East Point Police say

The child was originally reported missing last week.

EAST POINT, Ga. — The body of a child was discovered Wednesday, according to East Point Police.

This comes one week after a 2-year-old in DeKalb County was reported missing, eventually leading to a search by police in East Point.

It's important to note that officers have not said if the body they discovered is in fact that of the child they are searching for.

In any case, the development marks the latest dramatic turn since J'Asiah Mitchell was first reported missing last Wednesday night, setting off search efforts.

Below is the full timeline as the case has unfolded in the last week.

Full timeline

Wednesday night, August 16:

J'Asiah is first reported missing by his father, Artavious North, who claimed the child was kidnapped during an armed robbery.

Thursday morning, August 17:

DeKalb County Police send out a kidnapping alert, asking for the for the public's help. Later in the day, police mention that they requested an Amber Alert from the GBI but claim the disappearance did not meet the criteria.

Specifically, GBI said it was “lacking enough descriptive information about the abductor/vehicle. Agents did assist with getting the media advisory out." The initial media advisory just listed a "Black Sedan".

Thursday afternoon, August 17:

DeKalb County Police release an update stating that the kidnapping can no longer be verified. Shortly after, the family posts about heading to the Lakeview Apartments in East Point to search. They are joined by East Point Police, DeKalb Police and game wardens, searching buildings and surrounding woods.

Thursday night, August 17:

DeKalb County Jail records show the child's father was booked and charged with false statements and false report of a crime.

Police later provide an update, saying J'Asiah's father was arrested after making false reports to police that he was robbed at gunpoint and the toddler was kidnapped. Police said that was all made up.

Bags of evidence were taken from the East Point complex Thursday night. It's not clear, though, how any of that evidence might fit into the case.

Friday, August 18:

East Point Police now take over the investigation. Crews begin searching a Griffin landfill as well as a lake by the apartment complex from the day before. The father had been staying there, according to the child's mother. Officers note that these are not necessarily leads but rather they are "trying everything and checking off boxes."

Saturday, August 19:

Artavious North has a magistrate court appearance where he is denied bond.

Monday, August 21: