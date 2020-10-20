South Fulton Police search for missing man with dementia

Authorities are hoping the public can help them find 61-year-old Tyrone Parker.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton is asking for the public's help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Police said 61-year-old Tyrone Parker was last seen at his home in the 5700 block of Deerfield Trail. This is in The Meadows community not far from Old Bill Cook Road.

Parker was wearing a blue dress shirt, a denim jacket and black Nike tennis shoes at the time.

Authorities didn't say exactly how long he had been missing at the time of the report.