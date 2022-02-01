Atlanta Police search for missing woman last seen getting into black vehicle

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 30-year-old woman who was last seen on Campbelton Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
India Eppinger was last seen getting into a black four-door Hyundai. She's described as being five-foot, three inches with gold and red dreadlocks.
India Eppinger | Missing in Georgia
Police provided multiple pictures of what appears to be the vehicle in question.
Those with any information on Eppinger's whereabouts should call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235, according to police.