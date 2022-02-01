Atlanta Police search for missing woman last seen getting into black vehicle

Police provided multiple pictures of what appears to be the vehicle in question.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 30-year-old woman who was last seen on Campbelton Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

India Eppinger was last seen getting into a black four-door Hyundai. She's described as being five-foot, three inches with gold and red dreadlocks.

