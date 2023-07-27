Search warrants issued after new information in Morgan Bauer case comes to light

Police were tight lipped on what that new information was during a press conference.

PORTERDALE, Ga. — Officials with the Porterdale Police Department offered an update in a missing person case dating all the way back to 2016.

Police said new information - which they would not specify - led to a search warrant of a property South Broad Street.

They added that their search led to the location of items of evidentiary interest. Police noted that the property owners are cooperating with the investigation.

"The search warrant was obtained based on credible information and evidence gathered during the course of the investigation," a statement said.

More on the case

Police believed Bauer went missing on Feb. 25, 2016, but in an 11Alive News exclusive, investigators found a discrepancy that could shift that timeline.

Police discovered the teen last posted on social media on Feb. 26, 2016. That's a day after they initially thought she vanished, so that could change the entire course of the investigation.

Bauer is described as having her ears gauged and lip pierced twice. Her family also said she has several tattoos: a sun-moon near her right shoulder inside a Celtic design, an anchor with the words "whatever you love can be taken away, so live like it's your dying day" on left wrist, a blue and orange jellyfish on arm from her inner wrist to elbow, and a black tree and flowers on the back of her neck.

Keenan said a $10,000 reward is being offered in her daughter's case. Bauer's family has set-up an anonymous tip line at 1-855-MORGANB.

She had moved to the Atlanta area from Aberdeen, South Dakota just about two weeks before she went missing seven years ago.

"There isn't a lot of information out there," Morgan's mother Sherri Keenan told 11Alive in 2019. "Morgan is a cold case, but an active cold case with the Atlanta Police Department."

In February 2016, Bauer moved from her small South Dakota hometown to Atlanta and took a job as a dancer in a Gainesville club.

Two weeks later, she disappeared.

“On the 25th into that night, she was dancing at Top of Gainesville," Keenan recalled. "She left and we know she left with some people. They stated they dropped her off at a Citgo gas station in Covington, Georgia."

Bauer’s Instagram is private, but Keenan said a friend of her daughter's recently sent her a screenshot of Bauer’s last post.

It shows it was posted on February 26.

That could mean police have been looking in the wrong places, based on an incorrect timeline.

The video posted to Bauer's Instagram appears to show her in a park with a man walking behind her.

Atlanta Police declined 11Alive's requests for interviews and have not revealed if they know who that person is, or where the video was taken.

Porterdale Police provided photos of the search Thursday: