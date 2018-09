THOMASTON, Ga. - The family of a teenager who has been missing for a week is asking for the public's help to find her.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore confirmed Audrey Selph, 16, was due in juvenile court on September 17 and failed to show up. The judge has issued a warrant for failure to appear.

Sheriff Kilgore said his office is investigating her whereabouts.

Photo of Audrey Selph provided by family member.

