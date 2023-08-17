Toddler kidnapped in Dekalb County, police asking for public's help

x
Missing In Georgia

The toddler's name is J'Asiah Mitchell. DeKalb County Police Department said that he was taken on August 16, around 11:23 p.m.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 2-year-old was reportedly kidnaped on Wednesday night in DeKalb County, according to police.

The toddler's name is J'Asiah Mitchell. DeKalb County Police Department said that J'Asiah was taken on August 16, around 11:23 p.m. Details leading up to the kidnapping were not available, but a report said the child was last seen on Flat Shoals Road. 

J'Asiah was last seen wearing Buzz Lightyear pajamas, according to a missing child media advisory from DeKalb County's Homicide Unit. 

Police are asking the public to aid in the search for the 2-year-old and said to contact 911 or 770-724-7850 if he's seen or if any other information could be proved. 

