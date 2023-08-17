Toddler kidnapped in Dekalb County, police asking for public's help

The toddler's name is J'Asiah Mitchell. DeKalb County Police Department said that he was taken on August 16, around 11:23 p.m.

The toddler's name is J'Asiah Mitchell. DeKalb County Police Department said that J'Asiah was taken on August 16, around 11:23 p.m. Details leading up to the kidnapping were not available, but a report said the child was last seen on Flat Shoals Road.

J'Asiah was last seen wearing Buzz Lightyear pajamas, according to a missing child media advisory from DeKalb County's Homicide Unit.