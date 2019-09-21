OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. — The Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged two brothers in connection with the death of an Oglethorpe County man reported missing nearly two years ago.

According to the sheriff's office, the brothers, 55-year-old Robert David Jordan and 52-year-old Steve Jordan, both from Banks County have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Jimmy Lee Anglin. Anglin was 27 years old when his fiance reported him missing on November 3, 2017.

When he had initially been reported missing to the sheriff's office, deputies said he did not have a history of extended absences.

A year later, in November 2018, according to the sheriff's office, a lead was investigated and located what they called substantial evidence at the time.

The evidence required testing to confirm that it was related to the Anglin missing persons case.

The sheriff's office said that the items that had been recovered were sent to the FBI for testing and confirmation.

The results of the testing were recently received, which tied the case together. After some additional follow-up work, deputies said they were able to arrest the Jordan brothers.

Jimmy Lee Anglin was reported missing in Nov. 2017.

Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office

Robert Jordan was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with felony murder. Steve Jordan was arrested earlier in the week and charged with concealing the death of another.

The Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office worked with and said they appreciated the assistance of the GBI, the FBI, the Banks County Sheriff's Office, the Habersham County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol as they brought this case to fruition.

