BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a story published on August 31, 2020.
A Major League Baseball (MLB) umpire is one of the 14 men arrested over the weekend in a human trafficking sting conducted by the Liberty Township Police Department, according to FOX News and TMZ.
Brian O'Nora, 57, of Youngstown was arrested over the weekend on charges of solicitation, a third-degree misdemeanor, and possessing criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor
According to the MLB website, O'Nora joined the league staff in 1999 and has taken place in the Division Series, the American League Championship Series of 2008, the 2012 World Series, and the 2010 Midsummer Classic in California.
Most recently, O'Nora worked the MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, which took place in 2019.
RELATED: 45 missing children found by U.S. Marshals during operation 'Autumn Hope', including 15-year-old Cleveland girl
The other men arrested in the weekend "John sting" include:
- Willie Daniels Jr., 37, Youngstown
- Saad Elamin, 43, Campbell
- Omar Farooq, 37, Hermitage, PA
- Thomas Hendricks, 66, Salem
- Ryan Kirkpatrick, 26, residence unknown
- Harry Krause, 63, Youngstown
- Matthew Lennington, 28, Cortland
- James Lohmier, 38, Boardman
- Nick Mymo, 37, Niles
- David Shaffer, 46, Mineral Ridge
- William Shaw Sr., 58, Moyock, NC
- Brian Van Divner, 54, New Franklin
- Johnny Young, 55, Youngstown
“John stings deter those seeking to purchase sex – reducing the demand for human trafficking – and serve as a reminder that these crimes are more prevalent and closer to home than you may think,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said on Monday. “Hats off to Chief Meloro and the Liberty Township Police Department on their successful operation.”