Mom talks about son getting another chance to plead case following murder conviction

ATLANTA — A man convicted of murder in Atlanta is getting a second chance to plead his case. Travion Reid's family said he going before the state's clemency board to try and prove he didn't pull the trigger that killed a man.

That's not his only chance at freedom because of the Fulton County Conviction Integrity Unit.

Linda Lindo said there are enough questions about her son's case that law enforcement should want to reinvestigate. That's because the Georgia Bureau of Investigation firearms instructor who testified in the trial admitted to not fully testing weapons in 2009.

His co-defendant also confessed to pulling the trigger in 2010.

Private Investigator Peter Shaw said all of that should be taken in to account.

"That's a good first step. The fact that they're actually acknowledging that there could have been mistakes on the state's side, and they're looking at that," Shaw said. "So, I think that's a big step."

11Alive took a deep look at the Conviction Integrity Unit, established in 2019. While the unit looks at hundreds of cases, so far only three men have been exonerated by their work.

Lindo said she's hopeful for her son's case.