MONROE COUNTY, Ga. -- According to a Facebook post published by the Monroe County Emergency Agency, Maynard Church Road will be closed "for the foreseeable future".

The city is still asking for everyone to conserve water as they work to finish damage assessments after last night's storms.

"I don't have numbers of those affected but looking at the long lines at the Dunkin' Donuts this morning it's safe to say that many of you could not make coffee. The FBI calls that a clue."

According to the post, they are urging drivers to please abide by the signs and pay attention to barricades.

"We've already had one person today ignore the barricades. We're thankful he's OK because this couldn't been much worse. If you see roads closed, do not drive around barricades or barrels. We're not trying to deliberately inconvenience you, but merely keep you safe."

