Monroe County deputies rescue man carried away by river current

The sheriff's office said at one point, the man went under the water and was struggling to stay afloat from exhaustion.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Monroe County helped rescue a swimmer who had been carried down the Ocmulgee River by the current Sunday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to GA Hwy 83 N at the river, which is at the Jasper County and Monroe County line, shortly after 10 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man floating in the middle of the river and he was being carried down by the current. Deputies used their flashlights to track the man from the river banks until the Monroe County Fire Department arrived with a boat.

The sheriff's office said at one point, the man went under the water and was struggling to stay afloat from exhaustion.

"Deputies entered the river to rescue the subject and get him to shore, however, due to the current being too strong it began to carry the deputies and subject further downstream," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were able to get the man to grab a tree branch to hold on to until he could be rescued. Once the boat arrived, the deputies and the fire department were able to get the man safely into the boat.