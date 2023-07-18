These Georgia cities make list of most stressed in America

The website WalletHub ranked 182 cities to determine who is the most and least stressed in the nation.

ATLANTA — If you were to think of the most stressed cities in Georgia, you'd probably think of Atlanta, right? What with our infamous traffic and high cost of living.

Recently, the website WalletHub ranked 182 cities to determine who is the most and least stressed in the nation.

Atlanta came in at #36 but two other Georgia cities look to live a more... stressful lifestyle.

Augusta ranked near the top, #10 as it turns out and not too far behind was Columbus at #27.

But whatever could be causing such distress and anxiety? A look at the breakdown of metrics used by WalletHub offers a few clues, at least to Augusta's placement.

The city tied for fourth in the nation for lowest hours of sleep and also ranked fourth for lowest job security. Yikes.

WalletHub said it compared each of the cities on its list to these factors:

Work Stress Financial Stress Family Stress Health & Safety Stress

For a complete look at WalletHub's findings, click here.