ATHENS, Ga. -- An artist's sketch was released by the Athens-Clarke County Police of a person believed to be involved in a recent armed robbery and home invasion.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Atlanta Avenue at about 2:23 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3. When they arrived, the victim told them that when he got home, he saw male intruders in the process of stealing items from his home.

The victim said each of the intruders was armed and wearing hoodies with their faces covered. They pointed their guns at the victim before leaving the home with the stolen items, which included electronic equipment among other items. The victim said his two roommates were asleep at the time and were unaware of the robbery.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone who recognizes the person depicted is asked to contact Detective Scott Black at 706-613-3330.

