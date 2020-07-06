Athens-Clarke County commissioner NeSmith dies at 71

According to Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson, NeSmith was found in the basement of his home at about 8 a.m. on Sunday.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Commissioner NeSmith’s tragic passing,” said Mayor Kelly Girtz in a statement. “Jerry was a fierce advocate for the businesses and residents of his district, the Westside of Athens, the Athens Farmers Market, Advantage Behavioral Health Systems, the Greenway, and the Atlanta Highway corridor. His passion and energy will be sorely missed in this community. Our condolences go out to his friends and family during this unbelievably difficult time.”