FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Schools has announced their plans to bring on new principals for three middles schools and one high school.

The Board of Education approved the new hires for Lakeside Middle School, South Forsyth Middle School, Liberty Middle School, and North Forsyth High School during their executive session on Wednesday.

Lakeside Middle School

Megan Thompson has been appointed to replace Kim Heads, following Heads upcoming retirement. According to a spokesperson with Forsyth County Schools, Dr. Thompson began her career as a social studies teacher at Oglethorpe Academy in Savannah in 2000. Before coming to Forsyth County in 2011 she held teaching positions at all school levels in Bulloch County, Gwinnett County, and Dekalb County. Thompson started teaching at South Forsyth Middle School, then became an assistant principal at Sharon Elementary School for three years prior to transferring to Lakeside Middle School as an assistant principal in 2017. She has been a Teacher of the Year as well as a committee member on two National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence. She holds a doctorate degree from Walden University.

Megan Thompson is hired to be 2020-2021 principal of Lakeside Middle School.

Forsyth County School

RELATED: Forsyth County school tears down the Berlin Wall

South Forsyth Middle

Molley Bradley has been hired to replace Sandy Tinsley, who is also retiring. Bradley is currently an assistant principal at West Forsyth High School. She has served as an assistant principal for nine years, five years at West and four years at Woodland High in Stockbridge. Prior to her leadership roles, including Instructional Lead Teacher, Bradley was an English teacher in McDonough, as well as Indiana and Michigan. She serves on the Board of Directors at Jessie’s House and is a member of various professional organizations. She holds a specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University.

Molly Bradley will be the 2020-2021 principal of South Forsyth Middle School.

Forsyth County Schools

RELATED: Liberty Middle School pays tribute to first responders

Liberty Middle School

Amanda Thrower will be replacing Cheryl Riddle, who is moving to Hendricks Middle School. County officials say Thrower began her teaching career in 2002 as an English teacher at Liberty Middle School. Her entire professional career has been in Forsyth County, serving at North Forsyth High School, Riverwatch Middle School, and Forsyth Central High School. In addition to teaching, she has been a media specialist, Instructional Technology Specialist, Quality Work Facilitator, and an assistant principal at both the middle and high school levels. Thrower holds a specialist degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Amanda Thrower will step in as 2020-2021 principal of Liberty Middle School.

Forsyth County Schools

RELATED: Teammates raise funds to support North Forsyth athlete following stroke

North Forsyth High School

Bob Carnaroli has been hired to take over Jeff Cheney principal role, as Cheney moves to East Forsyth High School. Carnaroli began his career as a physical education teacher in an elementary school in Tampa, Florida. Since coming to Forsyth County, Carnaroli has served as the lead counselor and administrative assistant at North Forsyth High School, lead counselor and assistant principal at West Forsyth High School, and presently serves as assistant principal at Denmark High School. He was named the FCS High School Counselor of the Year in February 2007, and FCS Employee of the Month (Administrator) in February 2019. Carnaroli holds master’s degrees from both the University of South Florida and the University of Notre Dame.

Bob Carnaroli will become 2020-2021 principal of North Forsyth High School.

Forsyth County Schools

RELATED: Forsyth County students give the 'greatest gift' to special education

Want more Forsyth County news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER FORSYTH COUNTY STORIES:

Forsyth County Sheriff gives out thousands of dollars

'Proof of angels': Kindergarten teacher gives former student new liver

Inside Look: Pups bring purpose to the Forsyth County Jail