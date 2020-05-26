German grocery store opens its 100th US store in Forsyth Co. without celebration

Lidl will not have grand opening ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Lidl will be opening its 100th U.S. location in Forsyth County on Wednesday. Supermarket officials say they will not have a grand opening due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will have a soft opening without festivities to focus on safety.

The location at 2985 Peachtree Parkway in Suwanee, GA will be the first Lidl store in Forsyth County. Including the location in Suwanee, Lidl US has a total of six stores in Georgia. The German-based supermarket is known for offering a simple store layout with high-quality products at discounted prices.

Since April, the grocery chain has been conducted temperature checks of employees and requiring them to wear PPE equipment. The chain has also been limiting customers in stores and building protective shields at all Lidl checkout lanes. To learn more about how Lidl is responding to COVID-19, click here.

The first Lidl was created in 1973 in Ludwigshafen, Germany employing 3 people and offering about 500 products. During the 1990s, the supermarket chain started branching outside of Germany. Today, Lidl operates over 10,500 stores in 29 countries.

