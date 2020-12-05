Virtual hiring event connects Forsyth & North Fulton County businesses and employees

The Forsyth County Chamber and the Greater North Fulton Chamber launch five-week online job fair.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Greater North Fulton Chamber to seek to connect industry leaders and job seekers via a series of virtual hiring events.

According to the organizers, representatives from local employers will briefly discuss open positions, qualifications, and how to apply during the online event. Attendees will also be able to participate in a break-out session with employers to ask questions about their company and specific opportunities.

Each week’s hiring event will focus on a specific industry sector and showcase employers located in the service areas covered by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

• Manufacturing Virtual Job Fair – Friday, May 15, 2020, from 12 PM to 2 PM

• Healthcare Virtual Job Fair – Friday, May 22, 2020, from 12 PM to 2 PM

• Hospitality Virtual Job Fair – Friday, May 29, 2020, from 12 PM to 2 PM

• Technology Virtual Job Fair – June 5, 2020, from 12 PM to 2 PM

• Construction Virtual Job Fair – June 12, 2020, from 12 Pm to 2 PM

There is no cost for job seekers or employers to participate. Job seekers can register by visiting focochamber.org. Employers interested in showcasing their opportunities can contact Beth Harris at bharris@focochamber.org.

