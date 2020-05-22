EAV Farmers Market converts to drive-thru to stay open amid pandemic

Community Farmers Markets moves to online ordering to get groceries to local shoppers.

ATLANTA — The East Atlanta Village Farmer’s Market may have opened for the spring, but you may not recognize it.

The normally bustling outdoor space has converted to a contactless market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still held every Thursday, the East Atlanta Village market has reduced the vendor space to all but a few tables and converted all shopping to online ordering.

Overseen by the Community Farmer’s Market organization, the East Atlanta Village Farmer’s Market along with Decatur, Grant Park & Ponce City has limited all consumer contact to drive-thru or walk-up only.

“We're just trying to change with the times, pivot, and bring the people what they still want and need," Aja Embry, market manager of East Atlanta Village Farmer’s Market, told My East Atlanta News.

East Atlanta Village Farmer’s Market, like the rest of the locations in its farmer’s market network, will remain as a pick-up only spot for its online shopping platform, ShopCFMATL.org.