More Cobb parks reopening Monday

All parks in Cobb County will reopen on Monday, but some restrictions are still in place.

EAST COBB, Ga. — Starting Monday, May 11, all Cobb County parks will reopen to the public. Trails and “passive parks” reopened in recent weeks, so this will reopen all other outdoor parks.

According to a release from the Cobb County Communications Department, the following restrictions will remain in place:

- Playgrounds and restrooms will be closed.

- Organized athletic activities will be prohibited.

- Indoor facilities will be closed.

Park patrons are encouraged to maintain social distancing. According to the release, violations of any restrictions could lead to park closures once again.