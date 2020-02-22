COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One of the new additions to downtown Marietta has become a hot spot for people of all ages. Located at the corner of North Marietta Parkway and Dobbs Street, the Marietta Square Market offers 20 restaurant and retail merchants, all under one roof.

“It's been a huge success,” Richard Dippolito, Executive Vice President of Concordia Properties, said. “The city of Marietta has been great. They've been a great partner of ours. Everybody there has been extremely helpful. Our goal all along has been to become part of the community. If you look at our tagline, it's eat, shop, gather. So that's one of our main focuses for people to come here.”

The Market, which is celebrating one year in business next month, sits in a revitalized warehouse in the historic Marietta Square District.

“It's just a great town,” Dippolito said. “There's a lot of vitality here, a lot of energy around the square. One of the reasons we wanted to locate here close to the square is that there's always something going on there. There are activities every weekend, a lot of fun stuff, and it's very family-oriented. We really want it to be a place where families can get together and they can come enjoy a meal together. One of the nice things about having a food hall like this is everybody can get something different.”

He said there’s seating for about 225 people, plus plenty of places to stand – either inside the food hall or outside on the large patio.

“When we first started, we were so crowded all the time, it was hard to get anything done,” Dippolito said. “So now that the dust has settled a little bit and we have a regular customer base, we're starting to have some regular activities. We have trivia night on Thursdays, we have music bingo on Tuesdays, and we started a kids eat free on Tuesday nights as well.”

They’re still working out all the details for the one-year anniversary event in March, but Dippolito said a celebration is being planned.

