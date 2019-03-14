EAST POINT, Ga. — Ten-year-old Marcellus Nolley cuts out different shapes and places them on a plate to create his own “pizza.”

“My favorite is Hawaiian, but they don’t have any pineapples,” Nolley said.

The sixth grader is one of many kids who stopped by Oz Pizza in East Point to celebrate Pi Day at Sem Link’s pizza party.

Tokiwa Smith, the founder of the organization that exposes children to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers, was the host.

"I was a civil engineer before I decided to focus on the program full-time,” she said.

Smith said throwing a pizza party on Pi day, which recognizes the mathematical constant 3.14 on March 14, was a great opportunity to introduce more children to STEM.

“All kids love pizza, but not many realize an engineers play a part of every aspect of our lives,” she said.

This is one of many events the program has to encourage children to learn more about STEM. To learn more check out their website Sem Link

