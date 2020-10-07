Elderly Dacula man missing since Wednesday

The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in locating the missing man.

DACULA, Ga. — A 67-year-old has been missing since July 8, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Dacula resident, Harvey Sullivan, was last seen at his home on Fairmont Park. According to the police report, Sullivan's girlfriend woke and found that the door to the garage was not fully closed, and Harvey was gone. The elderly man did not take his wallet or cell phone with him.

Sullivan was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt. He may be wearing a ball cap and carrying a red backpack. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 lbs. Sullivan has blue eyes and thinning blonde hair.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, you're asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-050473