LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Police are investigating a deadly crash that sent one vehicle into the storefront of a gas station.

The crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Johnson Road. According to a short statement from the Lawrenceville Police Department, the accident sent a van into the glass front of an Exxon gas station.

Photos from the scene also show a car and another van were involved. The car also hit the building and the other van appears to have run into the car.

Based on the preliminary investigation of the wreck, the driver responsible for it had some sort of medical emergency, drove across the parking lot and hit a pedestrian and two other cars. The driver ultimately died.

PHOTOS: Deadly accident at Lawrenceville gas station

© 2018 WXIA