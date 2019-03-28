LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — For the past three years, local restaurants have come up with some creative burgers during Explore Gwinnett's Burgers and Brews.

For the first time this year, restaurants are going head to head during March Meatness.

Wednesday two Downtown Lawrenceville restaurants, Universal Joint and Local Republic, have made it to the Final Four. Each restaurant relies on fans to vote on which burger they think is the best through social media within a 24-hour window.

The winner of March Meatness will get a plaque along with $500 worth of social media promotion from Explore Gwinnett.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.