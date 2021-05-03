Nelsonville firefighter dies after collapsing at fire scene

Jeff Armes was a senior firefighter with the Nelsonville Division of Fire.

A Nelsonville firefighter died after collapsing at the scene of a fire Sunday evening.

The Nelsonville Division of Fire said senior firefighter Jeff Armes was one of the firefighters who responded to the building fire on Pleasantview Avenue just after 5 p.m.

While at the scene and actively involved in fighting the fire, Armes collapsed and firefighters and medics began CPR.

Armes was taken to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens where he died.

"Now that tragedy has stricken our City, we must not fall apart but stand strong and band together to support the Armes family and those who are closest to them.”, said Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank,

“Please keep all our firefighters and their families in your thoughts and prayers as we work through this difficult time,” said Nelsonville Fire Chief Harry Barber.