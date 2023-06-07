DHL expands connections and service capabilities with new Atlanta hub

The $84.5 million investment claimed to enhance DHL's connections and service capabilities between the United States and vital global markets.

DHL Express has unveiled a new environmentally friendly hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The $84.5 million investment claims to enhance DHL's connections and service capabilities between the United States and vital global markets. The company said by expanding capacity, speeding transit times and strengthening network resilience, DHL aims to provide exceptional service to its customers.

"By fostering commerce and bridging borders worldwide, this hub not only generates economic growth but also creates job opportunities in Atlanta," Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas, said. "We take great pride in contributing to the prosperity of the communities where people live and raise their families."

Covering 100,000 square feet, the company says the hub establishes direct links between 19 cities in the Southeastern U.S. and crucial global markets, including Europe and major DHL hubs worldwide.

Plans from the company involve introducing flight connections to Hong Kong, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico, further expanding the hub's reach and efficiency.

One of the hub's features is its commitment to sustainability. The DHL Atlanta hub generates up to 50% of its energy consumption through 65,000 square feet of solar-paneled rooftops, according to the company. The solar infrastructure will prevent the release of approximately 380 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, DHL said.

"The new DHL Express Atlanta Hub represents a milestone in our ongoing pursuit of sustainability and technological advancement," Parra said. 'It also exemplifies our belief in the power of international trade and recognizes the significance of Atlanta and the Southeast U.S. in the global marketplace."

DHL said its hub procures the remaining energy from renewable sources, utilizing Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to ensure zero emissions from electricity consumption. The facility incorporates other eco-conscious elements, such as LED lights, electric forklifts, dock seals and rapid-rise doors, further minimizing its ecological footprint.

Operating as a fully-automated facility, the DHL Atlanta Hub incorporates technology capable of sorting up to 20,000 pieces per hour.