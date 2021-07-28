Gov. Kemp: Georgia will not lockdown, no statewide mask mandate

"Georgians know the risks and they know these safe, effective vaccines are our greatest tool to defeat COVID-19," he wrote.

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that the state would not lockdown, and there will not be a statewide mask mandate, according to a series of Kemp’s tweets.

“As the first state in the country to reopen over a year ago, we’ve proven that Georgians know how to come together and protect themselves and their loved ones,” Gov. Kemp wrote in one of the tweets.

He also wrote that nearly all new Georgia COVID-19 hospitalizations are among those who are unvaccinated.

“My family, myself, and other state leaders have all rolled up their sleeves and gotten their shot,” Gov. Kemp wrote. “I encourage all Georgians who have concerns or questions to talk to a medical provider and get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Gov. Kemp also said the biggest obstacle is getting more people vaccinated, especially with “mixed messages from Washington D.C. and those with partisan agendas.”

However, in Georgia, Gov. Kemp said, “we have been consistent.”

Kemp ended the series of tweets by writing, “Georgians know the risks, and they know these safe, effective vaccines are our greatest tool to defeat COVID-19.”

According to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, 55% of Georgians who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine remain unvaccinated, 40% of Georgians are vaccinated, and 5% of Georgians are in between their first and second doses.