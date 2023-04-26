Crews working fire at Norcross town home, officials say

Details are limited at this time.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County Fire units have reported that they are currently working a fire at a Norcross town home.

Officials said that the fire is at 6520 Hillandale Drive, which is at the Fields at Peachtree Corners town homes. They do believe the town home may be vacant.

Authorities have not provided any other information about the fire or injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.