8 units displaced after fire at Norcross apartment complex, fire officials say

Gwinnett Fire said the flames have been extinguished and no one was hurt.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Norcross Thursday afternoon, according to Gwinnett Fire.

Fire officials said it happened at the Sterling Glen Apartments off of Indian Trail Lilburn Road NW. Gwinnett Fire said the fire has been extinguished and no one was hurt.

Residents from a total of eight apartment units have been displaced, Gwinnett Fire said.

Earlier in the day, video showed plumes of smoke filling the air at the apartment complex. 11Alive Skytracker also flew over the scene where you can see a charred roof.

Gwinnett Fire said the fire appears to be accidental, sparked from air conditioner repair work.

.@GwinnettFire confirms 8 units affected by fire this afternoon at Sterling Glen Apartments. Fortunately, no one hurt. Investigation underway. Fire is out. pic.twitter.com/9iQTOlGoQY — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 8, 2022

