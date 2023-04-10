Georgia officer alleges her former supervisor sexually harassed her

A school resource officer in Henry County claims a now-retired police captain sexually harassed her and other women in the department.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A school resource officer in Henry County is claiming that her former captain sexually harassed her.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court on August 16, 2022, Officer Christina Gatchel, represented by attorney Constance Cooper, claims she is one of at least eight women who reported sexual harassment by a former Henry County police captain.

Cooper sent 11Alive a photo from October 2021, explaining it shows where the captain, Gatchel's former supervisor, touched her inappropriately during his retirement party. Cooper added he allegedly then bragged about it to coworkers.

She added the interaction came after alleged sexual comments were made for months in front of other officers and superiors.

Gatchel spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday.

"I'm fighting to hold the police captain who sexually battered me both criminally and civilly responsible because I want to bring lasting change to Henry County. Everyone who protects and serves, man or woman, deserves to be protected and to serve on equal footing," said Gatchel.

Cooper said while an internal investigation of the police department was done after the captain’s retirement, an external investigation never happened.