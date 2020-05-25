Atlanta Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Old Fourth Ward

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a suspect has been injured following an officer-involved shooting on Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Jackson Street. Police haven't released details on what led up to the shooting but said that a preliminary investigation shows that a man appears to have been shot in the arm. A spokesperson said no officers were injured.
Based on a police description of the scene location, it appears to have happened south of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
11Alive is working to gather more information. Check back for updates as they become available.
