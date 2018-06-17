ATLANTA -- A man was killed Saturday night and another person was injured Saturday evening when a vehicle struck a tree.

The single-car crash happened on Mt. Gilead Road at Cascade Parc Boulevard around 6:30 pm.

Police said the victim, who has only been identified as a man in his late teens to early 20s, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person, identified only as an adult male, was taken to a local hospital with a head injury.

Police have received information there may have been a three-year-old child in the vehicle as well, but have not confirmed that information.

Police believe speed may have played a factor in the accident.

