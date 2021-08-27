Nonprofit's staff will stay in Afghanistan amid crisis

The nonprofit has more than 400 staff members helping with humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

KABUL, Afghanistan — An international nonprofit working to fight poverty and hunger will keep some of its staff in Afghanistan amid the crisis in Kabul.

CARE USA's President and CEO Michelle Nunn spoke to 11Alive in an exclusive interview. Nunn said she's concerned, but hopes the nonprofit will find safe ways for its staff to keep doing their work.

"There's a lot of anxiety and despair and fear, as we can imagine, and at this time, and certainly with the latest explosions in Kabul, it is a time of great insecurity," she said.

The organization has more than 400 staff members helping with humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

"So we've been addressing what is already a huge crisis in Afghanistan around food insecurity," Nunn said. "And at the same time, we also do things like helping support and build and create schools for boys and girls to have the opportunity to go to school. So it's both long term development and emergency response."

Nunn said they've been helping families in Afghanistan for years and they don't want them to feel "left behind."

"There are many difficulties and obstacles ahead in our ability to do that right now. Just the safety and security concerns, knowing that our staff are working from home, but not yet able to deliver the lifesaving assistance that needs to happen," she said.