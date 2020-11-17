Delta Community to Open New Full-Service Branch in Cumming, Georgia

Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with $6.5 billion in assets, announces it will open a new branch in Cumming, Georgia, in the fourth quarter of 2020. This will be Delta Community’s 30th location nationwide, its 27th in metro Atlanta, and its first in Forsyth County, one of 14 metro Atlanta counties it serves.
More than 3,000 Delta Community members currently live within five miles of the new branch location at 445 Peachtree Parkway (Hwy. 141). The vibrant retail area offers convenient access to Georgia 400, premier shopping and entertainment, and downtown Cumming.
“Choosing Cumming for our newest location reflects our continued commitment to expansion in metro Atlanta, and we look forward to serving our members who live and work there with additional convenience,” said Hank Halter, chief executive officer of Delta Community. “We are also excited to be able to welcome other Forsyth County residents and businesses as new members so that they, too, can enjoy the benefits and superior service of Delta Community.”
The 7,000-square-foot building, which was previously occupied as a Regions Bank branch, has three drive-through lanes and two ATMs. It will provide full-service banking for members and staff will include loan officers and retirement and investment professionals.
Address
445 Peachtree Parkway
Cumming, GA 30041
Located in Forsyth County
Hours
Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Appointment required)
Drive-thru Hours
Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Features
- Coin Counting Machine is available
About Delta Community Credit Union
Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia’s largest credit union with more than 415,000 members, 26 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to learn more about opening an account at Delta Community or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.