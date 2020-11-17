Delta Community to Open New Full-Service Branch in Cumming, Georgia

Credit Union Adds 27th Metro Atlanta Location and First in Forsyth County

Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with $6.5 billion in assets, announces it will open a new branch in Cumming, Georgia, in the fourth quarter of 2020. This will be Delta Community’s 30th location nationwide, its 27th in metro Atlanta, and its first in Forsyth County, one of 14 metro Atlanta counties it serves.

More than 3,000 Delta Community members currently live within five miles of the new branch location at 445 Peachtree Parkway (Hwy. 141). The vibrant retail area offers convenient access to Georgia 400, premier shopping and entertainment, and downtown Cumming.

“Choosing Cumming for our newest location reflects our continued commitment to expansion in metro Atlanta, and we look forward to serving our members who live and work there with additional convenience,” said Hank Halter, chief executive officer of Delta Community. “We are also excited to be able to welcome other Forsyth County residents and businesses as new members so that they, too, can enjoy the benefits and superior service of Delta Community.”

The 7,000-square-foot building, which was previously occupied as a Regions Bank branch, has three drive-through lanes and two ATMs. It will provide full-service banking for members and staff will include loan officers and retirement and investment professionals.

Address

445 Peachtree Parkway

Cumming, GA 30041

Located in Forsyth County

Hours

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Appointment required)

Drive-thru Hours

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Features

Coin Counting Machine is available

About Delta Community Credit Union