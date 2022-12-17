Metro Atlanta boy scouts place wreaths on veteran graves

Troop number 27 joined in the remembrance at Sugar Hill Cemetery and placed holiday wreaths over the graves sites of veterans.

ATLANTA — A local boy scout troop spent part of their day laying wreaths out on veterans' graves this Saturday.

It's a part of National Wreaths Across America Day, in which Congress designates a Saturday in December each year for the observance.

Boy Scout troop number 27 joined in the remembrance at Sugar Hill Cemetery and placed holiday wreaths over the graves sites of veterans.

The tradition started in 1992 after the Worcester Wreath Company had a surplus of wreaths toward the end of the holiday season. The owner, along with volunteers, decided to lay them at Arlington national cemetery.

And in 2007, a nonprofit group was founded - Wreaths Across America, to continue the tradition.