Why is the south still experiencing rapid growth?

ATLANTA — The nation’s overall growth rate is shrinking, but recent U.S. Census statistics show the south is bucking the trend.

Our warm, welcoming climate is just part of it.

The south is one of two regions still showing some life. Several western states are among the fastest-growing, but the South is the only region with double-digit growth at 10%.

Let’s explore why.

The nation’s birth rate hit a road bump during the Great Recession, but it didn’t stop the migration to the south and west that began decades earlier. Emory University Political Science Professor Michael Rich said the federal government’s investment in infrastructure and state policies made the south attractive for businesses.

“Many southern states passed right to work laws, so there weren’t unions to deal with,” Rich explained. “There were a variety of aggressive economic development incentives.”

Tom Smith of Emory’s Goizueta Business school said affordability makes the south attractive.

“Housing is affordable, gas prices are considerably lower,” Smith said. “Our pace of living is more relaxed and affords a different level of stress.”

While you can’t avoid paying federal income taxes, there are no state income taxes in nine spots. Three of those states are in the south, five in the west.

Not all southern and western states have flourished.

Mississippi is one of only three states nationwide to lose population over the last 10 years.