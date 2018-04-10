PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. -- The last think you expect when you go to restaurant is to be ripped off on your tip.

That's what police said happened to some customers at a IHOP in Peachtree City.

Police charged Tammy Neri with financial transaction card fraud, which is a felony.

On Sept. 18, officer were called to the location on Market Place Connector to investigate. They spoke with a district manager who told them multiple people were overcharged for gratuity tips on their receipts by the suspect.

The alleged fraudulent activity happened between Aug. 31 and Sept. 17.

Officers arrested Neri the same day at the restaurant and took her to the Fayette County jail.

