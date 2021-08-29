Photos, video from across Louisiana capture the power of Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, bringing incredibly strong winds, storm surge and rain with it.
WWL-TV viewers from all across Louisiana captured photos and video of the storm, showing its power.
Here's what our viewers reported across the area:
The video below shows the winds whipping Sunday afternoon in the Luling area.
Strong winds ripped the roof off the Lady of The Sea Hospital in Galliano.
From the camp of David Tallo Jr. at Port Fourchon as Hurricane Ida came ashore:
Person outside with strong winds from Hurricane Ida
Strong winds at a lakeshore home in Slidell
Hopedale Dock Ring camera
Strong winds from in Mid-City
HWY 90 B/W RIGOLETS AND CHEF PASS
Hurricane Ida damages roofs, brings down trees, and flood roads
Photos: Louisiana braces for powerful Cat. 4 Hurricane Ida
